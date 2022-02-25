Thunder Gameday: Second Night of Back-to-Back in Indiana

On the road for the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will be in Indiana on Friday night to take on the Pacers.

With 23 games remaining in the 2021-22 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the result of every contest matters. On the second night of a back-to-back, their next game will be in Indiana against the Pacers.

Although the Pacers and Thunder had very different expectations entering the season, they’re both in the bottom five of the NBA today. With lottery odds positioning on the line, the outcome of this matchup could have major implications on draft order.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 7.5 point underdogs to the Pacers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Oklahoma City recently got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup following an ankle injury, meaning the Thunder are one step closer to being fully healthy. With the emergence of rookie Josh Giddey, the plan appears to be splitting duties as the primary ball handler between the two guards moving forward.

Anytime these two share the backcourt, the Thunder have a chance to win. Both jumbo guards that can do anything on offense, and they truly could be one of the best guard duos in the league one day.

On the flip side, Indiana has a promising young guard of their own in Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired at the recent trade deadline. He could emerge as the face of the franchise if he continues playing as well as he has been.

The Pacers have had a better offense than the Thunder to this point in the season, but Oklahoma City’s defense has been far superior. It will be interesting to see which team is able to come out on top tonight.

It could come down to which squad has the guard that plays the best, whether that’s Gilgeous-Alexander or Haliburton.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-40)

WHEN:

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following Thursday night’s game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said that the plan is for Gilgeous-Alexander to play tonight despite coming off of an injury and being on the second night of a back-to-back.

