Thunder Gameday: Spurs Head North to Oklahoma City

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Thunder will host the Spurs.

Coming off of a huge win in New York over the Knicks, the Thunder will now take on the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. Winners in four of its last ten games, OKC is starting to look better as the season goes on, even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup of late.

In his absence, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has emerged in a big way. He’s taken responsibility of fully facilitating the offense, doing a spectacular job for a 19-year old.

What can be expected in today’s matchup against the Spurs?

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 218.5 points.

A well-coached team, San Antonio is disciplined and takes great care of the ball. In fact, the Spurs have committed the second fewest turnovers per game in the NBA this season.

If the Thunder defense can be disruptive and take the Spurs out of rhythm offensively, this game could swing in their favor. Highly improved on that end of the floor, Oklahoma City’s defensive rating of 108.5 this season is eighth in the league.

Playing more of a traditional style, the Spurs don’t take a ton of 3-pointers. They’re bottom five in attempts this season, but are top ten in efficiency from beyond the arc. Similar to the Thunder’s recent game against the Chicago Bulls, ensuring San Antonio doesn’t get it going from deep will be a huge key.

As the season goes on, Thunder rookies continue to shine brighter. Monday night against the Knicks marked the first time in NBA history a team had two rookies, one with 30+ points [Tre Mann] and the other with a triple-double [Giddey], in the same game.

Both first-round picks in the recent draft, it certainly appears that Thunder GM Sam Presti maximized his value in this rookie class.

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-36)

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

“The only time I get personally emotional is watching our guys,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault this week. “I love to see them rock, I truly do. There’s nothing that makes us happier.”

The youngest team in the NBA, the Thunder roster continues to develop at a rapid rate. Over the next several years, a championship roster will slowly emerge in Oklahoma City.

