Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Spurs Head North to Oklahoma City

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Thunder will host the Spurs.

Coming off of a huge win in New York over the Knicks, the Thunder will now take on the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. Winners in four of its last ten games, OKC is starting to look better as the season goes on, even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup of late.

In his absence, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has emerged in a big way. He’s taken responsibility of fully facilitating the offense, doing a spectacular job for a 19-year old.

What can be expected in today’s matchup against the Spurs?

Theo Maledon, San Antonio Spurs

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 218.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

A well-coached team, San Antonio is disciplined and takes great care of the ball. In fact, the Spurs have committed the second fewest turnovers per game in the NBA this season.

If the Thunder defense can be disruptive and take the Spurs out of rhythm offensively, this game could swing in their favor. Highly improved on that end of the floor, Oklahoma City’s defensive rating of 108.5 this season is eighth in the league.

Playing more of a traditional style, the Spurs don’t take a ton of 3-pointers. They’re bottom five in attempts this season, but are top ten in efficiency from beyond the arc. Similar to the Thunder’s recent game against the Chicago Bulls, ensuring San Antonio doesn’t get it going from deep will be a huge key.

As the season goes on, Thunder rookies continue to shine brighter. Monday night against the Knicks marked the first time in NBA history a team had two rookies, one with 30+ points [Tre Mann] and the other with a triple-double [Giddey], in the same game.

Both first-round picks in the recent draft, it certainly appears that Thunder GM Sam Presti maximized his value in this rookie class.

RECORDS: 

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-36)

WHEN: 

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

“The only time I get personally emotional is watching our guys,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault this week. “I love to see them rock, I truly do. There’s nothing that makes us happier.”

The youngest team in the NBA, the Thunder roster continues to develop at a rapid rate. Over the next several years, a championship roster will slowly emerge in Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Isaiah Roby
News

Thunder Gameday: Spurs Head North to Oklahoma City

1 minute ago
Darius Bazley
Video

WATCH: Darius Bazley Underrated Performance in Madison Square Garden

13 hours ago
Tre Mann
Video

WATCH: Tre Mann Literally Shoots the Lights Out of Madison Square Garden

18 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann Among OKC’s Top Performers at MSG

20 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Josh Giddey Wants to ‘Build This Team Back to Where it Was’

Feb 15, 2022
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann Breaks Knicks’ Heart, Commands Thunder in Valentine’s Day Victory

Feb 14, 2022
Darius Bazley, Tyler Herro, OKC Thunder, Miami Heat
News

Bazley Shows Promise and Potential in Recent Stretch

Feb 14, 2022
Darius Bazley
News

LISTEN: Surging Darius Bazley, Roster Moves

Feb 14, 2022