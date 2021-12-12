Thunder Gameday: Struggling Mavericks Come to Oklahoma City

On Sunday night to close out the week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have yet another home game on Sunday evening as they host the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the second of four-straight games at the Paycom Center, as OKC won’t hit the road again for over a week.

While Dallas came into the season with much higher expectations than the Thunder, the Mavs only have four more wins than Oklahoma City. Due to a combination of injuries and a brand new head coach in Jason Kidd, they’ve gotten off to a slow start.

With that in mind, the Thunder will have a real shot at pulling out a victory on Sunday.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 211 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Dallas Mavericks have really struggled this season, as they sit one game below .500 thus far. However, Luka Doncic has the talent to completely take over Sunday’s game and beat the Thunder single-handedly. His ability to score and distribute the ball for quality looks is as good as anyone in the NBA.

Defensive stopper Lu Dort will likely be tasked with slowing Doncic down.

While the Thunder are extremely undersixed in the frontcourt, the Mavs have a ton of size. In fact, they’ve got several players over 7-foot-2, including former OKC center Moses Brown.

Will Dallas be forced to play small to match Oklahoma City, or will the Thunder not be able to match up with the size of the Mavericks? That could be the key to this game.

Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to have a bounce-back game following a sluggish offensive outing against the Lakers on Friday.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17) vs. Dallas Mavericks (12-13)

WHEN:

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“It’ll help a lot, knowing I can play with the best players," said Thunder rookie Tre Mann following his 19-point performance against the Lakers on Friday.

Oklahoma City's second first-round pick is starting to blossom as a scorer and will have another chance to shine against the Mavs tonight.

