Thunder Gameday: Surging Cavs in Oklahoma City

One of the hottest teams in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in OKC tonight to take on the Thunder.

On Saturday night, the Thunder will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oklahoma City. On the second night of a back-to-back, Cleveland will be at a disadvantage without a day of rest.

The Cavs have won three-straight games, as the Thunder are coming off of a dominant victory over the Brooklyn Nets. While both teams selected near the top of the 2021 NBA Draft, they have gone in different directions this season.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Cavaliers, and the total over/under is 209.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Unlike the Thunder, Cleveland has a ton of size. In fact, the Cavaliers often start three 7-footers while the Thunder start none.

Regardless, OKC has been the better rebounding team between these two clubs to this point in the season. Rookie Josh Giddey has been a big part of the Thunder’s success on the glass, averaging a team-high 7.3 boards per contest.

While the Thunder have struggled offensively of late, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort have the ability to take games over on that end of the floor.

Cleveland has a dynamic big duo in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who produce a combined 31.6 points and 18.9 rebounds per game. The facilitator of the offense, Darius Garland is having an All-Star season, averaging 19.1 points and 7.5 assists per contest for the Cavs.

If the Thunder are going to win this game, slowing down those three will be a huge key.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18)

WHEN:

Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“We just came out the aggressors tonight,” said Gilgeous-Alexander following Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn. A team that had struggled early in many games this season, Oklahoma City will need to throw the first punch if it wants to pull off a victory today.

