Thunder Gameday: Surging Oklahoma City Team Heads to Phoenix

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Phoenix to take on one of the best teams in the NBA.

Following a win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder have won three-straight games and are rising in the Western Conference standings. With that in mind, they'll have a tough test ahead as they match up with the Phoenix Suns.

Oklahoma City will be on the second night of a back-to-back while on the road in this contest, making it even more difficult.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 15-point underdogs to the Suns, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Former Thunder point guard Chris Paul is still one of the best players in the NBA, even at age 36. He'll match up with his former understudy in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander today.

Phoenix has the best record in the NBA to this point, losing just five games on the season. Coming into this game, the Suns have won four consecutive contests and are back healthy with their starting core intact.

Devin Booker will be a tough test for Lu Dort defensively on Thursday, as he's one of the most lethal scorers in the entire league. With that in mind, Dort has emerged as a quality scorer himself, riding the second-longest streak of games with a 3-point make in the NBA.

If the Thunder are going to stay in this game, they'll have to execute on both ends of the floor and get a high level of production out of Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. On this current OKC winning streak, that trio has been spectacular, carrying the team to success.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-5)

WHEN:

Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Currently on a three-game winning streak, the Thunder are playing perhaps their best basketball of the season to this point. Can they keep the streak alive against the team with the best record in the NBA?

