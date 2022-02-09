Thunder Gameday: Surging Raptors Come to OKC

One of the fastest rising teams in the league, the Raptors will look to continue their success on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The day before the close of the NBA trade deadline, the Thunder will host the Toronto Raptors in Oklahoma City. The Raptors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, owning the second-best record (14-6) in the Eastern Conference since the start of the new year.

On the flip side, Oklahoma City has the worst record (4-14) in the league since the beginning of 2022. Regardless, this could still be a competitive game as the Thunder nearly always make things interesting.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9.5 point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 208 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined until after the All-Star break with an ankle injury, Lu Dort has risen to the occasion. Over his past five games, he’s averaged 24.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 38.3% from deep.

While it’s a small sample size, those are All-Star level numbers. Additionally, he’s been a force on defense which is something Dort is already known for.

What’s most exciting about this matchup between Toronto and Oklahoma City is the battle of rookies. Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes are both extremely versatile and were taken within just two picks of each other in the recent draft.

They’ve both been spectacular this season, proving to be cornerstone pieces of their respective franchises. In tonight’s contest, they’ll both play major roles in the outcome of the game.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-36) vs. Toronto Raptors (29-23)

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Although trade talk around the league is at an all time high with the Feb. 10 deadline approaching, Dort is focused on playing the game.

“I don’t pay attention to that. We have a goal here and it’s to compete every night,” he said following Monday’s contest against the Warriors. If the Thunder are going to make a move, time is running out.

