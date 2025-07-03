Thunder Legend Makes Heartfelt Post on OKC's Championship
There's a reason why Nick Collison is labeled "Mr. Thunder," rather than any of the all-time greats that have passed through Oklahoma City in the last decade-plus.
Since his selection at No. 12 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics, Collison stuck it out through the transition to the Thunder until the end of his career. While never an All-Star-caliber player, he was a mainstay in Oklahoma City for 10 years. That earned his right to No. 4 being the franchise's first retired jersey number in 2019.
Collison might not have been an active layer upon the Thunder's first championship win, but as a special assistant to general manager Sam Presti, he was certainly a part of it. A 22-year journey finally came to fruition.
"This team is special," Collison said in an Instagram post. "Enjoy these players. They battle for each other and always do the right thing for the team. I'm happy they are getting to experience all of this. Shout out to Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Hartenstein for the love on parade day! That was totally unnecessary but meant the world to me and my people."
Both Wiggins and Hartenstein paid their respects to the big man — a player that has impacted Oklahoma City from the very beginning. Without the groundwork he helped lay, the Thunder might not have gotten here at this very moment.
Collison cited all of the "good people" throughout the organization who are enjoying the win, including Presti, coach Mark Daigneault and chairman Clay Bennett. Director of team operations, Mark St. Yves, has been involved with the SuperSonics/Thunder for 45 years, and will finally get his first ring.
Most importantly, Collison shouted out the support from his wife Jessica Collison and their three children: Emma, Lucy and Lenny. After giving birth in March, Jessica fought off heatr failure in the ICU. Nick called her a "powerhouse of a woman."
"The only reason I can pursue this second phase of my career is because of her," Collison said. "Thank you, Jess. We love you."
Forever in Oklahoma City, Collison will remain a household name. He might not have the MVPs or stats of the Russell Westbrooks, Kevin Durants and Shai Gilgeous-Alexanders of the world, but few can match the impact he's made.
More than almost anyone, Collison deserves to enjoy this one — though he remained ever humble.
"I'm so happy for Oklahoma City," Collison said. "I will never forget celebrating with you all. So much joy in the streets. The building was electric for those games. The city has been with us since day 1. You earned that parade! Can't wait to see you all again next year."