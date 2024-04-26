How Lu Dort Compares to the OKC Thunder's Former Defensive Stoppers
It took more than a decade, but the Oklahoma City Thunder might have their perfect wing defender.
Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort is the only player to be on the Thunder for the past five seasons. In that time, Dort has grown into the long-desired version of the Thunder’s 3-and-D wing.
This season, Dort played 79 games, the most of his career, and became an offensive weapon for the Thunder. Despite having his lowest scoring average since his rookie season, 10.9 points per game was more than enough, considering the Thunder’s star power.
The addition of Chet Holmgren and the continued emergence of Jalen Williams helped Dort play more off the ball. This season, 99.4% of Dort’s 3-pointers were assisted, his first season over 90% since he was a rookie.
Defensively, Dort’s impact is similar to former Thunder guard Andre Roberson. Both players have consistently had the assignment of the opponent’s best perimeter player, but they are different stylistically.
At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, Roberson used his length and quickness to slow down his matchup. Making an All-Defensive team in 2016-17, Roberson played a significant role in the Thunder’s Western Conference Finals run the season before.
Along with helping the Thunder disrupt the offenses of the 67-win San Antonio Spurs and 73-win Golden State Warriors, Roberson’s sparse offensive eruptions were instrumental. Roberson scored in double figures in the Thunder’s final four home playoff games in 2016, helping them to a 3-1 record.
Any points from Roberson, especially double-digit performances, were seen as found money. Although Dort is relied on more, his ability to consistently have those performances is a luxury.
Before Dort or Roberson entered the league, Thabo Sefolosha helped Oklahoma City make a run to the NBA Finals in 2012.
Sefolosha made an All-Defensive team in 2009-10 and was often the Thunder’s primary defender on the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in the 2012 playoffs. Although Sefolosha shot better than 40% from beyond the arc in multiple regular seasons, his efficiency decreased dramatically with higher volume.
Although there are notable differences between Dort and the previous players in his role, someone else separates this season’s team from those others. With rookie Cason Wallace off the bench, Oklahoma City has a second lockdown perimeter defender.
Considering GM Sam Presti’s insistence on adding players who can defend well and create shots, players such as Dort and Wallace appear to be the new normal.
