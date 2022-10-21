Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Undergoes Successful Surgery

Today, the team announced that Thunder guard Jalen Williams completed a successful surgery to repair an orbital bone fracture sustained in the second quarter of the franchise’s season debut in Minnesota.

Williams’ surgery was carried out by Dr. Annie Moreau at OU Health in Oklahoma City.

According to the news release, Williams will be re-evaluated in about 7 to 10 days.

The rookie out of Santa Clara was getting his first taste of the NBA regular season when he suffered the injury. Williams was attempting to defend a Jaden McDaniels dunk attempt when the 6-foot-10 forward’s elbow collided with his face.

The 6-foot-6 guard was able to leave his mark on the game despite playing just under six minutes before leaving the court, finishing with five points and one assist while converting both of his two field goal attempts.

The first rookie off the bench for the Thunder, Williams recorded his first points in the 2022-23 season on a beautiful baseline floater over Karl-Anthony Towns and knocked down a wide-open three set up by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moments later.

Williams’ injury marks the third time a Thunder rookie has been injured this year. The team’s No. 2 overall pick, Chet Holmgren, previously sustained a Lisfranc injury in September, and Ousmane Dieng, the team’s No. 11 pick in the draft, fractured his wrist back in July.

