Thunder Schedule: Four-Game Week Against Western Conference Squads

All four of Oklahoma City’s games this week will be against Western Conference opponents.

Coming off a light two-game week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have four games over the next seven days. Struggling quite a bit of late, the Thunder haven't won many games since the turn of the calendar year.

This week, they'll match up against four Western Conference teams, meaning each of these contests could have major implications on final standings.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.



Monday, Jan. 31: Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports In the first of two meetings between the Thunder and Trail Blazers this week, the game will take place in Oklahoma City. With an extremely depleted roster plagued with injuries, Portland has drastically underperformed this season. Most recently, it was announced that Nassir Little is likely out for the season with a shoulder tear. The Blazers have won two-straight contests over the Thunder dating back to last season. Wednesday, Feb. 2: at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports In the first of a three-game road trip, the Thunder will be in Dallas to take on the Mavericks. One of the hottest teams in the NBA in January, the Mavs have been extremely tough to beat. This matchup will be the third between these teams over the past month, with Dallas wining both prior contests. The last time they played, it went down to the wire, with the Mavericks winning by a final score of 104-102 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 34 points. Friday, Feb. 4: at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports For the second time in five days, the Thunder will play the Blazers, but this time it will be on the road in Portland. This will be a great opportunity for the young Thunder to show they can make adjustments and come out better in the second matchup. With Portland being an interesting team to monitor at the trade deadline, it's unclear how they'll look the week leading up to Feb. 10. Either way, the Trail Blazers will be a tough test for OKC. Saturday, Feb. 5: at Sacramento Kings Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports Despite wanting to make a push for the playoffs, the Kings have once again been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They're on the outside looking in of even the play-in tournament at this point. If Sacramento is going to get its season back on track, this game against Oklahoma City would be a great place to start. Now that we're officially into the second half of the season, there's less room for error with each game that goes by.

The four games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

