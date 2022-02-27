Thunder Schedule: Four-Game Western Conference Slate Ahead

With a busy four-game week ahead, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play all Western Conference teams during the stretch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off of a big overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night as they enter this week of action. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup, this team looks completely different.

Oklahoma City has the fourth-worst record in the NBA to this point at 19-41. The Thunder are looking to develop their talent, with four more games to give young prospects exposure this week.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Feb. 28: Sacramento Kings

Sacramento is still looking to make a late playoff push, but have struggled quite a bit thus far. After making a trade deadline splash, Domantas Sabonis and D’Aaron Fox now headline the Kings’ roster.

These teams will match up for the fourth and final time of the season to kick off the week. Although Oklahoma City won the first contest of the season, the Kings have come out on top in the last two.

Wednesday, Mar. 2: at Denver Nuggets

During the Thunder’s four-game week, their one road game will be against the Nuggets in Denver. With a record of 34-25, the Nuggets are currently fifth in the Western Conference but still have time to climb.

Although Denver is a much better team than OKC to this point in the 2021-22 campaign, these two teams have split the season series. Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP level, having the ability to dominate any game.

Friday, Mar. 2: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are back in the playoff picture, currently sitting at seventh in the West with a record of 32-29. Their exciting trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell has started to emerge as one of the best in the NBA.

These two teams matched up twice in the month of January, with Minnesota winning both contests. Neither of these games were particularly close, with the Timberwolves winning by a combined 38 points.

Sunday, Mar. 6: Utah Jazz

Utah currently has the fourth-best record in the Western Conference and the talent to make a huge splash in the playoffs. In the Thunder’s final game of the week, they’ll host the Jazz in Oklahoma City.

The Jazz have won five consecutive contests against the Thunder dating back to 2020. Although Utah will be heavy favorites in this matchup, OKC has the young talent to make any game competitive.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

