OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies What to Watch For

Oklahoma City strolls over to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies as each side will battle it out on Friday night with dueling lengthy injury reports.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second game of this season, this time due to an ankle sprain suffered on the game-tying shot at the buzzer in regulation during Wednesday's overtime win against the Utah Jazz. The Thunder will also miss potential All-Star big man Chet Holmgren who is nursing bilateral shins soreness, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein who is still nursing his right soleus strain, back up big man Jaylin Williams as he remains in street clothes due to right heel bursitis and Cason Wallace, who marks the fifth rotational player out of this game as he deals with right toe soreness. Even defensive ace Alex Caruso is questionable with lower back soreness. The Thunder will be without rookies Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic as they have been all season.

The Beale Street Ballers are without star Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and likely John Konchar as rookie Cedric Cowhard as well as Vince Williams Jr. are each labbed as questionable.

Oklahoma City is trying to build some momentum after a 13 game stretch that sees them sitting at 7-6 after just breaking a two game slide on Wednesday against Utah. Memphis is 3-7 in their last ten games and ride a one game losing streak. Here is what to watch for in this contest.

Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guards Ajay Mitchell (25) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defend during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Jalen Williams is one of the lone starters available in this game. This season has not been clean for the All-NBA swingman who is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery. A lot will be on his plate as a scorer and creator for this team tonight, two areas that have lacked at times during the 2025-26 campaign as the Santa Clara product aims to get more comfortable on the floor. Perhaps this increased work load could lead to him getting in a groove.

To help make Williams' life easier tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder need a big game from Ajay Mitchell. He has stepped up in a big way as a table setter and bucket getter getting into the paint at will, scoring around the rim and getting to the free throw line. This has to be a trend that continues for the second year guard on Beale Street.

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder bounce back from beyond the arc after shooting a lowly 23% in their last three games including 18% from 3 point land in the Bricktown Ballers' overtime win against the Jazz. The 3 point shot is the great equalizer and can help balance out this lengthy injury report on the road for OKC.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing a sky-is-falling moment, having gone on their second two-game losing streak this season –– matching the number of skids they went on all last season –– The OKC Thunder got back on track with a win over the Utah Jazz Wednesday as the Bricktown Ballers aim to keep getting back on track tonight in Memphis in this short handed game for both sides. Up next, the Thunder take a two-game home stand against the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs starting on Sunday. This will start a big week for the Bricktown Ballers book ended with a trip to Houston and Miami to close out this seven day period.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-26 campaign as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to become back-to-back Champions, the NBA's first since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. To do so, they need to break this cold streak they have found themselves on.