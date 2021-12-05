Thunder Schedule: Can OKC’s Eight-Game Skid be Snapped This Week?

Currently on an eight-game losing streak, the OKC Thunder will have four chances to earn a win this week.

Oklahoma City will be well rested coming into the week, as they’ve gotten several days off. Their last game was on Thursday night, when the Thunder were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies by 73 points.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Dec. 6: at Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey has missed Oklahoma City’s last two games with the flu, but could potentially be back in this first game of the week against the Pistons. It would be a fun matchup for him, as he’d have the chance to take on the top pick of his class in Cade Cunningham.

Detroit is the easiest game on the slate this week for the Thunder and will be a really good chance to end the losing streak. However, the offense will need to get out of this slump to have success.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: at Toronto Raptors

Toronto will be the second consecutive game of the week for the Thunder against a team with a losing record. However, this is a team with a ton of talent that could ultimately land in the playoffs out East.

Taken just two spots before Giddey, Scottie Barnes will be a player to watch in this matchup. He’s been one of the best rookies in the NBA this season, being a long forward that creates mismatches on both ends of the floor.

Friday, Dec. 10: Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have struggled quite a bit early in the 2021-22 season, especially against the Thunder. In fact, the first two times these teams played this season, OKC came back from down 26 and 19 points respectively to pull off wins.

With former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook coming to town, this will be an exciting game for fans to watch. The result of this game could come down to whether Anthony Davis and LeBron James are active and on the floor.

Sunday, Dec. 12: Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have one of the most exciting young players in the NBA in Luka Doncic. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in concision protocol, it would be a huge boost for the Thunder to get him back for this game.

Dallas has a ton of size, including former Thunder center Moses Brown. On the flip side, Oklahoma City is extremely undersized in the frontcourt, meaning this game could get interesting.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

