Thunder Season Review: OKC Ends Season on Historic Streak

The Thunder finished their season on a historically bad stretch, a perfect ending to an odd season for Oklahoma City.

It’s not often losing garners national attention, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have always gone above and beyond.

With the deactivation of Al Horford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala, the result was never going to be pretty.

And boy, it wasn’t.

In a stretch of 25 games from March 27 to May 9, the Thunder were outscored by 490 points, the worst margin of defeat by any team in any 25 game span ever.

Wins came against struggling teams such as Toronto, Boston and eventually the Clippers, who lost on purpose to clinch a playoff series with the Mavericks.

There were two and only two positive takeaways from the late-season stretch: development and draft odds.

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Two-Way Star

SI Thunder Draft Big Board

OKC’s young core saw plenty of run; Darius Bazley made great strides, Theo Maledon broke a rookie record, OKC got looks at 10-day players.

Charlie Brown Jr. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

In that stretch, climbed into a tie for the fourth best draft odds.

While the season may not have been, the future is bright for Oklahoma City, who will head into next season on a one-game win streak.