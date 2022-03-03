Thunder Snap Losing Streak in Denver, so What City is Next?

A look at where OKC has the longest road losing streak following a win in Denver.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went into Denver Wednesday having lost the last seven matchups in the Mile High City. But thanks to a surprise breakout from Isaiah Roby and the continued brilliance of Shai Gilgous-Alexander, OKC managed to pull off an improbable 119-107 win, snapping its longest losing streak in an opposing venue.

The Thunder’s last win in Denver came on April 9, 2017, as Russell Westbrook put together an improbable performance of his own with a 50-point, 16 rebound, 10 assist game to eliminate the Nuggets from playoff contention.

Oh, and he hit THAT shot to win it.

After watching that video you might have a few questions/comments.

1. Wow, how did the NBA allow such horrific color matchup?

2. Is that a young Domantas Sabonis I see?

3. So if Wednesday’s win snapped what was the longest losing streak, what is the longest now?

And I have the answers.

1. We’re all sickos sometimes, even the league office.

2. That absolutely is. This video is a who’s who of forgotten faces. From Sabonis and Norris Cole, to Taj Gibson and Kyle Singler as the inbounder, that final shot is like a renaissance painting of Thunder history.

3. First of all, GREAT question.

That honor goes to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder have lost the last seven matchups between the two in LA — tying the losing streak just broken in Denver. The Thunder last beat the Clippers on their home floor Jan. 4, 2018, thanks to a combined 82 points from the Big 3 of Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

The Thunder have technically won in the then Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena in the time in between, beating the Lakers there earlier this season, but for the sake of this article we’re gonna respect that they are different home floors — even if just in the cosmetic sense.

The Thunder, having lost the first matchup in LA this season, will have another crack at the Clippers in their season finale April 10.

