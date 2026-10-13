Bennett Stirtz Continues To Impress During the Preseason

The Thunder’s rookie guard continues to prove he can be a real asset to the team.

Oklahoma City took on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night for the squad’s third preseason matchup. It was a tight race throughout the contest, but unfortunately the Hawks got the best of OKC, and the Thunder would drop another game, losing 113-110. It didn’t help that OKC was missing the majority of its key players as the Thunder decided to rest them, but one rookie stepped up.

Bennett Stirtz put on a stellar performance for the short-handed Thunder and was the primary reason OKC stayed in this game. Stirtz led the entire game in scoring with 26 points and lit it up from beyond the arc, shooting 66.7% from deep and making six shots from three-point range when the night was said and done.

Stirtz even handled himself in the playmaking department, as he had five assists for the Thunder squad. Every game, Stirtz seemed more equipped to step into the Thunder’s sharpshooter role, and it seems as if he could truly help make an impact this season.

One thing the young buck has to work on, however, is taking care of the basketball. The Thunder have had a reputation for winning the turnover battle for the past couple of seasons, and Stirtz can’t be the reason that starts to change. The guard has five turnovers on Monday night, and unfortunately this has been a trend, as he also recorded four turnovers in the first preseason game against New Orleans.

Luckily for the young guard and the Thunder, Stirtz won’t be responsible for handling the ball. He will have multiple stellar ball handlers around him in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell, so that he can just worry about getting open to knock down shots. However, Stirtz will still have to be equipped to be a playmaker and will have to get rid of the numerous turnovers.

It will still be an adjustment for Stirtz to get used to the style of play in the regular season, but the promise he has shown in the preseason should give OKC hope that he can contribute in the future. His three-point shooting will be a great asset to the Oklahoma City squad, and if Stirtz can learn how to control the ball, he could be someone the Thunder decides to lean on for years to come.