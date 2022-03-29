BREAKING: Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Remainder of 2021-22 Season

As his ankle soreness lingers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the remainder of the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday night prior to a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, big news broke for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Over the past few weeks, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been experiencing ankle soreness after recovering from an injury that kept him out for an entire month leading up to the NBA All-Star Break.

With the soreness continuing to give him issues, a collaborative decision was made to shut Gilgeous-Alexander down for the remainder of the season.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

This isn't surprising, as late last week Daigneault mentioned they would be having a conversation about what made the most sense for the remainder of the season. It was a decision that was mutually agreed upon between Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City front office and coaching staff.

“We wouldn’t be doing this plan if it wasn’t collaborative. He’s committed to this," said Daigneault.

Through 56 games this season, the Thunder star produced 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest. As the face of the franchise, he's continuing to improve both on the court and as a leader off the court.

Gilgeous-Alexander is now the sixth player to be ruled out for the season due to injury. With a depleted roster, prospects that began the season near the end of the bench and in the G League will get the opportunity to showcase their talent and develop.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.