Skip to main content

Thunder Summer League: Final Game Against Pelicans Brings New Opportunity

In Oklahoma City’s last game of summer league on Sunday, there should be plenty of playing time for the end of the bench.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s finale in NBA Summer League will take place on Sunday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans. As the event has gone one, more of the top players on the roster have been sidelined due to injury and rest.

During the transition between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Aleksej Pokusevski was pulled from the roster to allow allow less experienced players time on the floor. From there, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren throughout the past week have wrapped up their summer stints.

On the injury front, both Ousmane Dieng and Tre Mann have been sidelined with minor injuries. Additionally, second year players Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have both sat out a game due to rest.

As such, Oklahoma City could opt to play without its top six or seven players in Sunday’s contest. At this point, it’s about roster exploration and getting the guys near the end of the bench more reps and exposure.

Summer league is about development, but also about evaluating players that could slot into the Thunder’s G League system.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

For example, Jaden Shackelford got his first real action on Friday night as he produced 12 points in 17 minutes.

Additionally, Eugene Omoruyi and Gabe Brown have seen action throughout the summer but could now see expanded roles. Lindy Waters has also been asked to step up recently to prove he’s more than just a shooter.

Outside of these players, there’s still several prospects on the roster that have seen little to no floor time yet this summer. The Thunder’s final matchup against the Pelicans could be the perfect time to see what those guys have to offer.

All things considered, the rotation in Sunday’s matchup could look very different than it did when the summer events began.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Powers Thunder Past Warriors in Summer League Finale

By Ross Lovelace11 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder GM Sam Presti Helped Set Precedent for Blockbuster Trades

By Derek Parker11 hours ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Mann Gets His Tre Back

By Christine Butterfield14 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell to OKC Presents Help and Challenges to Roster

By Chris Becker17 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
News

OKC Thunder Need Blowout Victory to Salvage Las Vegas Title Hopes

By Ben Creider19 hours ago
Vit Krejci, NBA Summer League
News

Thunder Gameday: Friday Night Fight Against Warriors

By Nick CrainJul 15, 2022
Paycom Center, Generic
News

Oklahoma City, Thunder Beginning Discussions on New Arena, per the Oklahoman

By Derek ParkerJul 14, 2022
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Tre Mann Leads the Way in Oklahoma City's Win Over Sacramento

By Ross LovelaceJul 14, 2022