Stiles Points: There Is No Limit On What OKC Thunder Can Achieve
They are too young, they lack size, it has never been done before, are we sure they can handle the bright lights? These are all things the outside observers have consistently placed on this Oklahoma City Thunder team throughout the season.
From their 44.5 projected win total to the "worst first seed" moniker, the Thunder have proven the expectations surrounding them to be far too low.
As everyone prepares for the other shoe to drop, it is time to admit that is not happening. Take a page from the Thunder's internal book of buying into their uncommon maturity.
The Thunder have proven to be contenders from turning in top-five offense and top-five defensive outputs, winning 40 games before dropping 20, being crowned the No. 1 seed in the toughest Western Conference we have seen and pulling off the second sweep in franchise history against the New Orleans Pelicans.
As Oklahoma City Thunder awaits their second-round opponent, it is clear that the Bricktown boys have the potential for a deep playoff run.
Punching their ticket to the second round for the first time since 2016, if only judging from the production of 2023-24 campaign and not narratives, the Thunder should be favored to make the Western Conference Finals.
With a superstar, a dominating defense, a top-notch coach and the necessary depth to withstand a war of attrition and make adjustments do not be surprised to see this Oklahoma City run extend.
Stiles Points:
- The NBA announced the first four games of the second round for each series. The Oklahoma City Thunder will start their second-round set on Tuesday, May 7 with games every other day between Game 1 and Game 4 set for May 14.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as is typical, was the last one on the floor getting work in as practice concluded on Thursday. The Thunder are attempting to avoid being rusty out of the gate in round two with a week off between games.
- Mark Daigneault revealed at practice on Thursday that he has a burner Twitter account to follow along with the social media scuttlebutt.
- The Thunder bench boss refused to give his thoughts on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's What a Pro Wants commercial, while Aaron Wiggins said he sings along to the catchy tune.
Song of the Day: Good Day by Greg Street ft. Nappy Roots.
