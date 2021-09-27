Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander Staying Locked In Following Max Extension

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City teammates are insistent the young guard hasn't changed following his max extension, and he's still hungry to progress on the court.

Fresh off of a max contract extension, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on top of the world.

He just isn’t acting like it.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of four members from the 2018 NBA Draft class to receive a max contract, following Michael Porter Jr.’s recent extension news. In the final year of his new deal, he’ll be making just shy of $40 million.

At just 22-years-old, he averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists, all while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

“Honestly if you were just hanging out with him for a day, you would never know it.” Said Ty Jerome, one of Gilgeous-Alexander’s closest teammates. “He's super humble about it. He's a great teammate every day. He comes in, treats every single person in the building the same way. He comes in trying to get better every day. So I think he handles it as well as I think anybody can."

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly become a leader in the young locker room. And despite being the blatant face of the franchise, his mindset hasn’t changed.

“Yeah, obviously it was a dream come true.” The 23-year-old guard said of his new deal during the Thunder’s media day on Monday. “Super proud of it, super happy about it, obviously. But I know for me, the job is not done, work is not done. It's just one milestone I get to cross off my list, but I still have 90 percent of my list, so I won't stop.”

One of the newer additions to the team, Vit Krejci, who hasn’t spent a ton of time with Gilgeous-Alexander, realizes that no amount of money would change him.

“Absolutely not.” Krejci said of any changes in Gilgeous-Alexander’s demeanor. “I mean, I didn't know him much from before, but I don't think he's the type of person that the money will change anything. I know he's a good guy. I know he's going to take care of his family, and he's just looking forward to playing basketball. That's all we want to do.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City will kick off its preseason slate with a contest against the Hornets on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

