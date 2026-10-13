What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Preseason Affair

Tuesday is as low-stakes of an NBA Finals rematch as you can get, an NBA Preseason affair in Oklahoma City on the second night of a home-road back-to-back for the Thunder. The good news? The Thunder didn;t even send its regular rotation to Atlanta. Only rookies, two-way contracted players and exhibit-10 contracts made the trip to State Farm Arena. This is a contest that will see plenty of the Thunder regular rotational players participating and the last time the home faithful will get a glimpse at the Bricktown Ballers in person until the regular season home opener on Oct. 22 against the Denver Nuggets.

Here is what to watch for in this preseason contest.

What to Watch for in OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continuing Off-Ball role?

In his preseason debut, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a significant off-ball role. Hardly ever bringing the ball up the court to start offense in his one half of play, highlighted by his three catch and shoot triples with all of them falling for the back-to-back NBA MVP. It netted impressive ball movement from Oklahoma City's offense and a track meet of a first half against Milwaukee a week ago. This is in line with Gilgeous-Alexander's summer time work individually and with Team Canada. This is another chance to show off that summer time improvement at the NBA level.

Does OKC Push Aday Mara?

Mara has been the headline stealer of NBA Preseason. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been stellar for the Oklahoma City Thunder as a 7-foot-3 weapon rolling to the rim, finishing around the basket, cleaning up rebounds, disrupting shots at the rim and running the floor to show off his much improved strength and conditioning. After playing on both ends of the back-to-back a week ago and performing well in both, Mara on Monday logged 33 minutes, scoring 17 points, hauling in 10 rebounds, dishing out six assists and swatting four shots in the process. Will Oklahoma City elect to play him in the second back-to-back in a week's time? It would be interesting to put to the test his reworked frame but with another game on Thursday in Houston that will likely be mopped up by the youngsters on this roster perhaps it is best to give the big man a night off.

Tyrese Haliburton Return to OKC?

Haliburton is traveling to Oklahoma City for the first time since Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, where the Indiana Pacers fell in the title bout and saw the superstar suffer a torn Achilles injury that sidelined the Iowa State product for all of the 2025-26 campaign. Haliburton did not travel to OKC a year ago, revealing in the media that it was due to him not being mentally ready to be back in the Paycom Center.

Rick Carlisle announced at his training camp media scrum that Haliburton was a full participant at Pacers practice on Monday and would at least make the trip to Bricktown for Tuesday's clash against the Thunder. It is unclear if Haliburton will play in this game, but even just being back in the building will be noteworthy and likely include a massive ovation from Thunder fans in attendance. The Pacers travel to Oklahoma City for its lone regular season date with the Thunder on Feb. 5 as part of Oklahoma City's seven game home stand leading into the All-Star Break.