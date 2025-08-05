Two Former OKC Thunder Fan Favorites Link Up at Wedding
As we’ve seen with the current iteration of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the power of friendship is undeniable. Team chemistry plays a big part in the wins and losses, and vibes in the locker room can determine the course of the season. Not many NBA teams have enjoyed the camaraderie that the 2024-25 Thunder had, but the Oklahoma City bond has built some strong relationships over the years.
That was on display over the weekend, as former Thunder big man Steven Adams attended former Thunder forward Andre Roberson’s wedding. Roberson has been in a high-profile relationship with media member Rachel DeMita, known for being the original 2KTV host.
Adams and Roberson took to social media to document the event with a selfie that was all smiles.
The duo played many games together over the course of seven seasons — and won a lot of games, too. Adams and Roberson were part of the near-century long stint of Thunder basketball that always seemed so close to winning a championship but could never get over the hump.
Adams filled a need at center when he arrived in Oklahoma City, becoming a terrific defender and a lob threat playing alongside a point guard like Russell Westbrook. Roberson was the Thunder’s X-Factor in an era with so many talented guards, drawing every assignment from Steph Curry and James Harden to LeBron James, and even Kevin Durant after his departure.
Roberson’s time in Oklahoma City ended early after a devastating injury that led him to miss an entire season of basketball. After his injury, he only played in 12 more NBA games. It’s clear he kept up with his teammates though, like Adams who made it to the wedding. They were able to find time in their busy schedules to make the reunion happen.
Roberson has successfully embarked on an uphill climb to keep hooping — even if it isn’t in the NBA. He has been able to continue his basketball career internationally after the injury he suffered with the Thunder. After a season in the EuroLeague, where he added 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, he has signed with Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia.
Adams, on the other hand, has turned into one of the most coveted locker room guys in the NBA. He still offers quality minutes, as showcased in Houston a season ago, and his presence both on and off the court earned him a nice contract this summer. Adams signed 3-year, $39 million contract extension with the Rockets, and will suit up for one of the Thunder’s biggest Western Conference threats.