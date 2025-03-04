Two OKC Thunder Players to Selected to All-Defense Team in 'NBA Awards Check-In'
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 50-11 this season, boasting one of the best records in the NBA.
A large part of the team's success this season is coming from its defense, which has been the best in the league and arguably one of the most impressive defensive units in recent memory. In a recent episode of the Game Theory Podcast, hosted by Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon, the two revealed their currently picks for end of season awards, including their All-Defense teams.
After an impressive campaign from the Thunder, two players made the list for each host. Simon placed Jalen Williams on his First-Team All-Defense list, and Lu Dort on the second team.
"It's the versatility," Simon said. "The on-ball ability of J-Dub, the matchups he can take along with the off-ball (defense). Being able to be a helper. His size, his strength, his length, his disruption. Being able to do all of that. If I was picking a team to defend, he's a guy I would choose a little bit earlier than some of the other names on my list because of that overall versatility."
Vecenie had the same two representatives from Oklahoma City on his list, but placed Dort on the first team and Williams on the second team, acknowledging that a few other Thunder players could be in the mix if it weren't for injuries.
"I have Lu Dort," Vecenie said. "The more I watch the Thunder, the more I do think that having Lu be, like, the best one-on-one defender in the NBA does key a lot for them. I think that he is not as important to their scheme as, like, the big, but neither of their (big men) are eligible. ... If they were both here I would genuinely consider having four Thunder guys (on) All-Defense. They are so good on that end."
Dort is averaging 1.1 steals per game while Williams is tallying 1.7 steals per contest. Dort often draws the toughest defensive assignment, guarding the team's best opposing offensive player.
Williams' size and length have allowed him to guard a number of positions on the court, which was important for Oklahoma City with Holmgren and Hartenstein missing significant time this season. While the two centers were out, Williams effectively guarded players like Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns.
With two staunch defenders on the perimeter, aided by two strong interior defenders, the Thunder's defense could carry the team to the NBA Finals this season.
