Two Young OKC Thunder Stars Could Significantly Elevate Team's Title Chances
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder raise a banner in the Paycom Center next season?
The Thunder might be the most fascinating team heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. They're newcomers to the world of contention, which comes after posting 57 wins last season, arriving as the Western Conference's top team for the season.
The unique part of their arrival to title contention is that the bulk of the Thunder's core a season ago was under 25 years old. Development alone could leave them capable of winning 60 games next season. The club also added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein without departing from a single draft pick out of their war chest of selections in the near future.
Still, the development of two young Thunder star players will significantly change the trajectory of next season. Being a contender is one thing -- but could Oklahoma City be a real threat to hang a banner and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy?
Should Chet Holmgren take a year two leap, or Jalen Williams officially rise to stardom in year three -- the Thunder could work their way to being title favorites by the end of the regular season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP candidate -- he was the runner-up a season ago and finished No. 5 in voting two seasons ago. Should he improve and the Thunder take the top spot in the Western Conference again, he could win the award. Oklahoma City has done an incredible job finding role players who fit the system and mold of what it means to be a Thunder player so well.
For Holmgren, he heads into his second season of playing -- and third year with the club -- with a huge chance at improved play. With the team trading Josh Giddey in a move that returned Caruso from the Chicago Bulls, there's a chance Holmgren plays a bit more with the ball in his hands, creating for himself and others.
The same goes for Williams. He was already the team's secondary scorer and shot creator, and an improved role could be on the way. Watching him surpass the 20 points per game threshold wouldn't come as much of a shock, and it'd relieve Gilgeous-Alexander in a big way.
Those two young players taking a leap make the Thunder a powerhouse and will help their return to the NBA Finals much, much quicker, with the club's last appearance coming in 2012.
