Updated Look at the 2024-25 OKC Thunder Roster After Isaiah Hartenstein Signing
The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a flurry of moves during the 2024 NBA Draft and to open up the NBA Free Agency period. Here is where the Thunder roster stands following the first three days of NBA Free Agency. As a reminder in the offseason, teams can carry up to 21 players before needing to trim that down to 15 standard contracts and three two-way pacts by opening night.
Current Standard OKC Thunder Roster Spots (14/15):
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Lu Dort
- Chet Holmgren
- Alex Caruso
- Kenrich Williams
- Cason Wallace
- Ousmane Dieng
- Jalen Williams
- Isaiah Joe
- Jaylin Williams
- Aaron Wiggins
- Nikola Topic
- Dillon Jones
Projected Two-way Spots (3/3):
- Ajay Mitchell (Two-way, Projected following being selected at Pick No. 36)
- Adam Flagler (Two-Way, Signed a Multi-year Two-Way deal in Feb.)
- Alex Ducas (Two-Way, Reported by Shams Charania as an Undrafted Free Agent)
Open Roster Spots (1):
- One Standard Deal should the Mitchell Two-way projection be correct
- Zero Two-Way deals available, though easy to manufacture.
Current OKC Thunder Free Agents:
- Gordan Hayward (UFA)
- Bismack Biyombo (UFA)
- Mike Muscala (UFA)
- Keyontae Johnson (RFA)
- Olivier Sarr (RFA)
The Oklahoma City Thunder still own the $8 Million Mid-Level Exception and an open roster spot, though typically when the Thunder have been in a position to contend the organization has not been scared to carry an open roster spot into the season - it could prove valuable at the NBA Trade Deadline and/or buyout market.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.