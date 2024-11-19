Victor Wembanyama Downgraded, Alex Caruso Upgraded on Initial Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will resume their quest for the NBA Cup in Western Conference Group B pool play. The Thunder are 1-0 in the cup standings with a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Spurs enter this game 0-1 in pool play with a minus five point differential.
The Thunder's plus-16 point differential puts them in first place of the B pool out West. In this game, which counts as double once in the regular season standings and once in the NBA cup standings.
On Monday, the two teams announced an initial injury report for this game. The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to get Alex Caruso back into the fold who has been dealing with a hip injury. Though, the Thunder have put Isaiah Joe on the injury report with a calf contusion.
Along with Joe, who suffered the injury against the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) and Nikola Topic (ACL).
The San Antonio Spurs list their best player and star Victor Wembanyama as doubtful with a knee injury and Jeremy Sochan (thumb) as out. That would be two of the Spurs key rotation players sidelined for an already 6-8 squad.
This game will be broadcasted on national TV with TNT picking up the game in the preseason before the run of injuries.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.