Watch: Chet Holmgren Displays Improved Shot Creation In Offseason Workout Video
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive trade to tip off their offseason by sending Josh Giddey to Chicago in favor of Alex Caruso. This transaction earned the OKC Thunder a more perfect fit for their play style in the defensive ace who shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc.
When Sam Presti made this move, the Thunder's top executive singled out Chet Holmgren as a player who needs to take a step up in his second season to fill in for the playmaking dropoff that the roster sees from Giddey's departure.
In the latest Summer workout video, Holmgren was competing against other NBA veterans where he displayed better playmaking chops. Along with a few plays that flashed his passing ability, the seven-footer took a significant step forward as an on-ball creator.
Holmgren was able to beat matchups to his spot with a tighter handle and more fluid movements than his rookie campaign. With an ability to pull up on a moments notice, the Oklahoma City offense which already ranked in the top five a year ago can look even better.
On top of this newly found shot creation, the Oklahoma City Thunder big man showed off his typical chase down blocks and play finishing ability that everyone has come to expect of the 22-year-old.
The Gonzaga product will be tasked with taking a step forward this coming season for Oklahoma City to reach their ultimate goal.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.