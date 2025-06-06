Watch: OKC Thunder Drop Western Conference Championship Banner
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. Oklahoma City makes its second trip to the NBA Finals in team history, winning the Western Conference for the first time since 2012.
Oklahoma City won 68 games this season, winning the Division yet again en route to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the second straight season. This marks the second youngest group to stake claim to the top seed in league history, only trailing last year's Thunder squad.
The Thunder navigate through the Western Conference Playoffs by sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies, going on to beat the Denver Nuggets in seven games of the second round and making quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.
Oklahoma City has continued to be a juggernaut this season rattling off wins in the regular season and never dropping two straight games this postseason, leading to a meeting in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals that features two teams attempting to win its first NBA Championship in team history, the Thunder dropped its Western Conference Champions banner, right next to the cloth that they were crowned back in 2012.
This banner will sit in the Paycom Center rafterrs forever alongside its multiple divison champion banners. The Thunder hope to add an NBA Championship banner into the rafters at the end of this best of seven set with the Indiana Pacers.
The Thunder opened the game on a 7-0 run, make sure to stay tuned to Thunder on SI for total NBA Finals coverage all series long. Watch the banner drop below.