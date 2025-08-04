What are the Best Commercials Featuring OKC Thunder Players?
Since the NBA's spike in popularity years ago, brands have worked with basketball players to help sell their products.
From Penny Hardaway's Nike ad back in the 1990s to more recent campaigns, like NBC's commercial featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Victor Wembanyama, many NBA stars have been featured in ad campaigns.
With all the star power Oklahoma City has boasted during its 17-year history, there have been multiple commercials that include Thunder players. While some have gone over better than others, here is a look at three of the best ad campaigns including standouts from OKC.
1. Jingle Hoops, 2013
A commercial set for the holiday season, this 2013 ad from the NBA included Kevin Durant while the future Hall-of-Famer was still in the Modern Frontier.
Alongside KD; Derrick Rose, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Steve Nash and LeBron James starred in the "Jingle Hoops" commercial that has now become an iconic NBA advertisement. The ad marketing that year's Christmas slate of games, which featured Oklahoma City taking on the Knicks in New York.
The commercial featured Rose, Durant, Curry, Harden and Nash knocking down 3-point a flurry of shots from beyond the arc to the tune of Jingle Bells, a renowned holiday song.
2. Foot Locker "Approved", 2013
This 2013 Foot Locker ad featured former Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and James Harden, offering more humor than the previous commercial on this list.
In the spot, Westbrook and Harden are at a social gathering, when Westbrook compliments his former teammate's outfit. Shortly after, OKC's second MVP accidentally sprays mustard on the current Clippers' guard's shirt.
Without overreacting, Harden rips off a tear-away shirt, revealing that the former MVP is wearing the same shirt underneath. Westbrook, amazed, squirts Harden with mustard again before Harden tears away his shirt once more.
To cap off the hilarious ad, Westbrook sprays mustard on Harden's beard, which is then treated like a tear away for the commercial.
3. AT&T Guarantee, 2025
The most recent commercial featuring Thunder players, this AT&T ad spot included Oklahoma City's big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
The group enters Teller's, a popular restaurant in the Modern Frontier, dressed in the same attire. Then, when the trio realizes they are in the same outfit, Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams bicker about who was supposed to wear the outfit on that day.
This commercial was a more humorous follow up to AT&T's "What a Pro Wants" commercial that featured Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander in 2024.
