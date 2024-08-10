What Does Christmas Snub Mean For OKC Thunder’s National TV Slate?
Oklahoma City’s Christmas Day snub could be a look into what its national TV schedule looks like.
Last season, the Thunder won 57 games and rose to the top of the Western Conference. Along with taking the No. 1 seed, the team won a playoff series for the first time since 2016.
Yet, those achievements were not enough to land Oklahoma City a game on the NBA’s premier day. Instead, the league will feature seven other teams from the West, making Oklahoma City the first No. 1 seed in the West to miss out on Christmas the following season since the San Antonio Spurs in 2012.
Although many expect the Thunder to be among the best in the league and competing for a championship, this could be where playing in a small market could still hurt. Last season, the Thunder had 13 national TV games when the schedule was released. That number easily surpassed what the team had seen over the past few seasons.
While it seems the Thunder have returned to the high level of play as their first era, they are not back to being the must-see team that Oklahoma City had when Russell Westbrook was on the team. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an opportunity to change that, especially if he breaks through to win the MVP next season.
Despite missing out on Christmas, the Thunder will still have a chance to appear on some of the league’s other big days. Not only is opening night on the table but also a game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a possibility.
Oklahoma City is not a large, flashy market and is not home to a face of the league, such as LeBron James or Stephen Curry. However, the Thunder’s regular season schedule might not matter because they will get an opportunity to get all the exposure they want in the postseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.