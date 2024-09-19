What is OKC Thunder’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ This Season?
Oklahoma City is on a short list of contenders to potentially make a run at the NBA Finals this season, and understandably so. The youngest team to ever secure the No. 1 seed and win a playoff series got a year older this offseason and has an MVP candidate leading the charge. Even if the team stood pat this summer, they’d be one of the NBA’s best.
But the Thunder just got better. Management went out and added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, two of the best role players in the NBA, to an already loaded roster. On paper, this team has no glaring holes and should be able to handle opponents in a plethora of ways.
On paper isn’t always reality, though. There’s always something that could go wrong over the course of a long, grueling NBA season.
Recently, Bleacher Report published an article detailing each team’s biggest nightmare heading into the NBA season. Oklahoma City’s worst case scenario was the Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren don’t progress as creators.
“It's difficult to imagine a truly devastating nightmare scenario for the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Dan Favale wrote. “They aren't perfect, but they are far more well-rounded after adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein without knifing into their core. If we have to pick nits, Oklahoma City lacks an A-plus playmaker and has some wild cards beyond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the shot-creation arena.
“This franchise's future revolves around SGA, Holmgren, and J-Dub. If this trio isn't better than last year, it will spark awkward conversations about what happens as their next contracts take center stage.”
Favale makes some great points about the Thunder not having a true nightmare situation. But even if Williams and Holmgren don’t improve their skills as creators, the output the team got from the young duo plus the added outside additions could be enough to get them over the hump.
From everything we’ve seen, though, it’s very likely Williams and Holmgren continue to improve in every aspect of their games. Williams made a massive jump a season ago from an already impressive rookie season, and Holmgren is known for his work ethic and willingness to improve. It might be a fair concern, but there have been no signs of slowing down from either player.
The only real nightmare scenario for the Thunder would be an injury, but that’s something every team has to deal with. Oklahoma City is in a great spot to put together a fool proof plan heading into the season.
