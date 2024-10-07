What Monday Night's Contest can Offer Ousmane Dieng
Ousmane Dieng's timeline has been a bit delayed throughout his first two seasons -- working primarily with the G League and getting his bearings, developing for the upper stage to eventually be a contributor for this Thunder team.
He's assuredly improved, but his ranking within the Thunder roster hierarchy hasn't just yet. That could change though, as the preseason looms ahead of his third year in the league.
On Monday night, Oklahoma City matches up against the San Antonio Spurs to open its preseason, though competing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams. This will give Dieng some breathing room and more time on the floor to showcase what he has cultivated in the offseason at a high level. The preseason doesn't hold as much weight as the regular season of course, but it'll serve as a solid litmus test to where Dieng's improvement has manifested.
Development as a decision maker, defender and consistency as a perimeter shooter will be paramount to his ability to offer impact to this team throughout the regular season -- he has the capability to a dynamic, versatile threat for the Thunder, but it primarily hinges on him being a reliable and sound teammate.
There's plenty on the line for the 21-year old, but it's something necessary to be brought to his plate if he hopes to carve out a role on this level. Doing so on an already deep squad isn't for the weak, but he has the skill set and potential needed for it -- Dieng just needs to display that quickly into 2024-25.
