What the Thunder can Learn from Golden State's Rebuild

Undertaking a rebuild of their own, Oklahoma City can learn from Golden State's legendary, championship-yielding rebuild.

With a season of talent exploration and plenty of losses under their belt, Oklahoma City’s rebuild has just hit the beginning stages.

While the Thunder's rebuild is unique in its asset stockpile, a look back at what went right in Golden State’s championship-yielding rebuild couldn't hurt.

I know, I know. Looking to one of the greatest team’s of all time and saying “do that,” is a bit easy.

Golden State’s roster assembly started with drafting Steph Curry 7th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. While casually nabbing a Curry-level player is borderline impossible, OKC will more than likely have a great chance at an all-star caliber player if the ping pong balls fall in their favor.

After a 36-46 season, Golden State landed Klay Thompson, the perfect match for Curry’s offensive onslaught night in and night out.

Despite drafting two future stars, the Warriors still struggled. The following season they acquired Andrew Bogut, who was injured and overpaid. Mark Jackson began resting players down the stretch and the team secured another solid pair of picks, grabbing Harrison Barnes seventh overall and hitting on future all-time defender Draymond Green in the second round.

Golden State point guard Steph Curry Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors turnaround happened in the 2012-13 season, overpaying for Andre Iguodala and a few other free agents and going on to win three championships, one without an unnamed massive free agent signing.

There are a few notes OKC can take from Golden State’s rebuild: Assembling a championship roster takes time and patience, it’s doable with even mildly valuable draft assets and cutting corners is a dangerous game.

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder add potential superstar to backcourt

Ty Jerome 'envisioned' his success with OKC

The Warriors rebuild wasn’t traditional. They cut a few corners and broke some unspoken rebuild rules, but a half-hearted rebuild in the Bay Area will get the job done.

Unfortunately for Thunder fans, OKC won’t have the luxury of cutting its rebuild short, but should they stick to the plan it will yield results for years to come.