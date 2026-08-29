OKC Thunder Need More Offense from Cason Wallace Next Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a new starter on the opening night of the 2026 NBA season; after trading guard/wing Luguentz Dort, a seven-year starter in the lineup will have to be replaced. The easy decision is to replace him with another defensive-slanted player in Cason Wallace, but the emerging Ajay Mitchell makes the decision more tough.

Instead, if Wallace ups his scoring production once entering the starting lineup, he'll more than guarantee his spot. Anyways, him scoring more while having his already vast skill set surrounding elite defense, he would become one of the best young guards in the league, exponentially helping him potentially in a contract year.

"I'm not money-driven. I want to compete; that's the main focus of me," Wallace said in his end-of-season press conference. "So whether I get paid this summer or not, you know, I'm going to get better because that's what I have to do to stay in this league."

The Thunder do not necessarily need another strong scorer in their starting lineup, but more firepower never hurts. Another leap from the Kentucky product would more than guarantee a fourth straight No. 1 seed out West and heavy NBA Finals contention.

Wallace has now averaged 7.9 points and 2.2 assists per game across his first three seasons in the NBA, raising his points-per-game totals each season. A jump in efficiency, along with this higher workload, would greatly benefit both him and Oklahoma City, however.

He's proven he can up his scoring numbers when needed, playing an extended period as a higher-choice option when the Thunder dealt with injuries midway through 2025-26. Those numbers, with consistency alongside his All-Star teammates, would be irreplaceable for the Thunder.

If recent pro run tapes prove anything, he's ready to get the rock sent his way this season.

"That was fun having the ball and just being able to showcase my game and just do what the team needed me to do to win," Wallace said. "That's what it's all about at the end of the day is just going out there and trying to win, so I look at those clips and think about that."

Upping his scoring numbers will not make or break his team's season, but if Wallace can become more consistent on offense, the Thunder's ceiling will be higher than the roof. Potentially entering his first season as a consistent starter, another leap would greatly help OKC's fourth-year defensive guard.