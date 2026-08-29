Filling The Thunder's Three-Point Shooting Role Will Take More Than One Player

Filling the three-point shooting void can’t just fall to one player.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going into next season without a key part of their rotation. Earlier this offseason, Isaiah Joe was traded to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round draft picks, a trade that helped OKC free up roster spots and cap room. However, Oklahoma City will now have to figure out how it will replace the biggest part of its deep-range arsenal.

The next option for the Thunder’s deep-range deadeye seems to fall into the hands of Jared McCain. McCain shot 39.1% from deep last season and hit some big shots from deep in the postseason to keep the Thunder afloat. However, with McCain only going into his third season, that is a tall task to throw upon the young guard. Therefore, it must turn into a team effort rather than an individual job.

Joe was no doubt a sharpshooter, shooting 42.3% from three last year, but with combined efforts, the Thunder can fill that hole. McCain will be joined by other young guards such as Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and even rookie Bennett Stirtz. Wallace was lights out from deep in the postseason, where he shot 48.5% from three-point land. If he can continue this streak into next season, especially with a starting role, Wallace could turn into one of the go-to guys for OKC from deep.

Mitchell isn’t necessarily the best shot from three, but his improvement would be more than enough for the squad. Mitchell is expected to have another breakout year in the 2026-27 season, and hopefully one of those attributes can be his shot from deep. Mitchell developing a consistent shot from deep would not only add to Wallace and McCain, but it would make him a premier player in the league.

Finally, Oklahoma City also went to the draft to help them recover some shooting talent in Stirtz. Stirtz shot 37.2% from three during his college career while averaging 19.5 points per game. You shouldn’t expect Stirtz to be the primary guy getting the ball on the perimeter, but when he does get in, watch the young guard from Iowa to let it fly early.

The Thunder will be tasked with filling all types of holes this upcoming season with their new roster, but the team can’t be restricted to just letting one player carry the burden. If OKC wants to have success from deep this year, it will have to be everyone chipping in to help.