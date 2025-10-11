What to Watch For During OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
It wasn't long ago that the Oklahoma CitY Thunder and Indiana Pacers played in the highest stakes basketball game possible. A winner-take-all Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals inside the Paycom Center the last week of June. Just a short three and a half months later the two sides meet again, in downtown Indianapolis but with no stakes attached.
This marks Game four of a six game preseason slate for the Oklahoma City Thunder while being just the second exhibition clash for the Pacers.
In the Pacers preseason opener, their regulars played sans Ben Sheppard. Of course, Indiana looks much different this season with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton in street clothes this season with a ruptured achillies and Myles Turner now swatting shots for Milwaukee.
No one knows how to properly rate the Pacers whose depth a year ago helped them reached the NBA Finals, but their lack of star power has ushered them out of the contenders club.
Oklahoma City on the other hand has retained 99% of their title team, but through three preseason contests has only played top of the line rotational regulars once, Thursday in the Paycom Center against the Hornets.
With no official injury reports handed down by the clubs during the preseason, it is a wait and see approach as to who will take the floor for each team. Though, we will still give you our best storylines to watch for in this clash.
What to Watch For
Despite most of the rotation debuting in Thursday's game against the Hornets, rising star Chet Holmgren was still in street clothes with shoulder soreness, an ailment Mark Daigneault described as the team just being cautious at this point of the preseason. However, everyone is eagerly awaiting his return to the hardwood after an offseason of work and if he gets thrown into the lineup this will be the biggest storyline to watch.
Brooks Barnhizer has stolen headlines this preseason with his defensive prowess as the rookie even earns votes as the biggest steal of the 2025 NBA Draft, The No. 44 pick should log plenty of minutes in this contest and continue to win over the hearts of the heartland with his suffocating defensive play.
Ousmane Dieng is teetering on this roster as a likely trade deadline depature to clear a roster spot on this team loaded with talent. Dieng put together a really good preseason debut on Sunday in Charlotte before relapsing to his passive unproductive reputation the last two nights. However, the talent is there for Dieng. He has an ability to score from beyond the arc, get to the rim, mix it up on the glass and play high-level defense. The problem is his lack of consistency when it comes to playing with the required force. Tonight needs to be a big game from the former lottery pick.
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 11
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
- TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)