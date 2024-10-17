What Will OKC Thunder Do Without Isaiah Hartenstein?
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that the team would be without newly acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein for five-to-six weeks to begin the season after suffered a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during the second half of Tuesday's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.
Oklahoma City lured the seven footer away from the New York Knicks in free agency on a three year 87-million dollar pact to cure their front court woes from a year ago. However, this injury puts OKC in a precarious situation to start the season.
Before the preseason began, the Thunder announced last year's back up center Jaylin Williams and small ball five Kenrich Williams were out for exhibition play with a hamstring and knee injury respectively.
Those two are set to be re-evaluated following the preseason, which the Thunder take on the Hawks in Thursday to round out exhibition play, however, their swift return is even more key now.
While re-evaluation date is not always a return to play date, Oklahoma City needs to hope at least one of the two can return to the floor sooner rather than later. Without either, the Thunder are left with no back up center.
Oklahoma City would have to patch work together all-guard lineups and lean on Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones to spell rising star Chet Holmgren at the five spot.
Jones would be thrown into the fire as a rookie, which Mark Daigneault has never been shy to do, but with the knock on the rookie being his defense and needing time to grow on that end of the floor athletically and can be prone to foul trouble as evident by the Houston game especially playing an undersized center spot.
Though, the Weber State product would likely be their best bet under this scenario as the timid Ousmane Dieng has rarely shown NBA flashes to this point and has been inconsistent in his third preseason. Perhaps though, the position change would do some good for the former lottery pick who has spent time as a small ball five or similar role in the G League for certain lineups for bench boss Kameron Woods.
However, if Jaylin Williams can return by the season opener, these 15-or-so games will be a blimp on the radar for Oklahoma City who practicially runs back the same 57 win core a year ago with Alex Caruso in place of Josh Giddey.
Plenty rides on the next injury update from the Thunder regarding the Arkansas big man, as Oklahoma City will be tested early playing Denver twice within the span of the five-to-six week period.
