Where’s Thunder’s Asset Collection Rank in NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder have found themselves in a unique position with Sam Presti pioneering a near-perfect rebuild to this point. The Thunder are fresh off a 57 win season that ended with them being owed a lottery pick.
As Oklahoma City improved their roster this summer to catapult themselves to contender status, they still sit on a mountain of draft assets that rank them at or near the top of the NBA. ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks ranked the five best collections of assets in the league on Wednesday, where the Thunder earned a high mark.
OKC Thunder Assets
- All seven of their own
- Unprotected from LA Clippers (2026)
- Top-4 protected from Houston (2026)
- Top-10 protected from Utah (2025, top-8 in 2026)
- Top-14 protected from Miami (2025, unprotected in 2026)
- Top-6 protected from Philadelphia (2025, top-4 protected in 2026 and 2027)
- Top-5 protected from Denver (2027, top-5 protected in 2028)
- Top-5 protected from Denver (2029, if first conveyed in 2027, top-5 protected in 2030 if first is conveyed by 2028)
- Swap rights: LA Clippers (2025 and 2027)
- Swap rights: Houston (2025, top-10 protected)
- Swap rights: Dallas (2028)
- Trade able first-round picks: 10
"It was hard not to keep Oklahoma City out of the top spot, but protections on first-round picks that are owed to the Thunder has them right behind San Antonio," Marks said "Because of the six first-round picks acquired from other teams and two years of swaps with the Clippers, the Thunder could select in the lottery and also finish each season with one of the best records in the NBA."
Placing the San Antonio Spurs at the No. 1 spot is far from egregious with so many unprotected picks to place a team around Victor Wembanyama, especially from a team on shakey ground such as Atlanta, it makes their stash extremely appealing.
Despite falling out of the top spot, the Thunder still are in a favorable position in the sport with the most actualized talent to go along with their future assets.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.