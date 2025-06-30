Who from the Thunder’s 2024-25 Team Would make OKC’s All-Time Roster?
The Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024-25 season was historic in a number of ways.
OKC won the first title in franchise history, breaking multiple NBA and team records along the way. The Thunder's 68-win regular season and tough run to the NBA Finals was aided by a few key pieces, and a number of talented role players.
For a team that has been home to plenty of talent, Oklahoma City's 2025 group achieved what Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and other All-Star caliber players who came through the Modern Frontier could not.
As a result, obersvers have discussed the hierarchy of superstars in Thunder history, questioning weather Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive performance has placed him atop the list.
The answer to that question likely lies in the eye of the beholder, but there is no doubt that multiple players from this year's team would make a theorhetical "All-Time Thunder" roster.
Without building a full 15-man roster, here are the players from this year's squad who have made their case.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
This one is obvious.
After leading the Thunder to a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last year en route to a runner-up finish in MVP voting, Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned MVP and Finals MVP while helping OKC win its first championship.
The 26-year-old averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals and a block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range during the regular season. In the postseason, SGA put up 29.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.
To go along with his first MVP and Finals MVP awards, Gilgeous-Alexander has earned three consecutive All-Star and All-NBA selections.
Jalen Williams
Another selection that feels obvious, Jalen Williams earned his first All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense selections in 2024-25.
A stellar second option on a title team, Williams played well on both ends of the floor, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game in the regular season. The third-year wing put up similar numbers in the playoffs, including a 40-point outing that led OKC to a win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Chet Holmgren
Holmgren missed most of the year, only appearing in 32 regular season games, but the second-year big man made his prescence felt in the playoffs.
Despite a lackluster shooting performance in the NBA Finals, Holmgren played great defense throughout the series and had a strong outing on both ends of the floor in Game 7. The 23-year-old went 6-of-8 from the field, scoring 18 points to go along with eight rebounds, a steal and an NBA Finals Game 7-record five blocks.
Holmgren averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 2.2 blocks per game during the regular season, and could have been an All-Defense candidate had he been healthy the whole season.
Lu Dort
Dort may be a surprising pick for those who haven't watched the Thunder closely, but the two-way wing has been a huge part of OKC's rebuild.
After entering the NBA as an unreliable perimeter shooter, Dort shot 41.2% from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game in 2024-25. The 26-year-old knocked down crucial shots in the biggest moments thorughout Oklahoma City's playoff run, including a trio of triples during Game 5 against Denver, and a logo 3-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Dort, who was named a First-Team All-Defense selection, averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.