Who Will Be OKC Thunder's Best Bench Player?
The OKC Thunder are coming off an NBA Championship that was won through its depth. OKC utilized a plethora of lineups, with everyone on the bench capable of making an impact in certain matchups.
With this number of key contributors on a team, there are always questions on who the best of the bench will be in 2025-26. Guards Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins all have capable arguments for the title.
Alex Caruso
Returning to the team after being the best bench player during the Thunder's playoff run, Caruso is poised for more of the usual this season.
Last season, Caruso averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting despite playing only 54 games.
Caruso's production soared in the playoffs, where he averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 41.1% from three-point range. He became the first player in NBA history to score 20 points twice in the finals, but zero times in the regular season.
Caruso is the favorite to be the best of OKC's bench.
Cason Wallace
Entering his third season in the NBA, Cason Wallace is expected to make another leap this season.
Last season, Wallace averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He was usually the first man off the bench when OKC dealt with injuries from starters, starting 43 games last season.
Wallace averaged only 5.6 points per game and shot only 32.3% from three in the playoffs, but made headlines when he made his first career playoff start in the NBA Finals when Head Coach Mark Daigneault pushed Isaiah Hartenstein out of the starting lineup.
If the former University of Kentucky guard can improve his jumper, he will immediately become a top role player in the league. He plays like a veteran despite his lack of experience in the NBA, which bodes well for Wallace in the future.
Aaron Wiggins
It is known that Aaron Wiggins Saved Basketball, but he is an excellent scorer off the bench as well.
Last season was Wiggins's best; he averaged 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from three. He scored his career-high in points, with 41, in a Feb. 1 win over the Sacramento Kings.
In the playoffs, Wiggins rose when the stakes were the highest. Despite his points per game numbers falling to 6.0, he had multiple major outings throughout OKC's run.
Most notably, Wiggins scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, in the Thunder's Games 2 and 4 wins over the Indiana Pacers. With defensive improvements, Wiggins could make his case clear for the best of OKC's bench.