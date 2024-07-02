Why Lauri Markkanen isn't a Necessity for the OKC Thunder
At the present moment, Lauri Markkanen is the hottest commodity available on the trade market.
The Utah Jazz have made it well known to the rest of the NBA that acquiring the star forward will take a historic asking price, but that hasn't stopped teams like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs from reportedly having high interest. It makes sense — Markkanen is an elite level talent that could transform the outlook of many teams.
Markkanen is coming off another fantastic year in Utah, averaging 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 48/39.9/89.9% shooting splits. He's done his best to keep the Jazz afloat as their number one option since joining the organization two years ago, but the lack of success and help around him has made the idea of a trade realistic, especially if they can receive the package they desire.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has been a team notably connected to the 27-year-old for obvious reasons. He would be an incredible fit in the frontcourt next to Chet Holmgren and provide a star boost that will make it a potential favorite out of the Western Conference. And of course, it has the draft capital to make it happen.
A trade package centered around Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and a significant amount of its treasure trove of first-round picks could be enticing enough for Utah to consider. It gives them an established high-potential guard, an elite perimeter defender that could be flipped for more assets and potentially more than five picks. It's already accumulated a wide range of picks since it traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but Oklahoma City's picks would add even more fuel to its rebuild.
As deadly as the addition of Markkanen could make the Thunder, it still isn't necessary to remain a legitimate championship contender next season.
With the moves Oklahoma City has already made this offseason — including the trade for Alex Caruso and signing of Isaiah Hartenstein — it has addressed some issues that crept up in the playoffs in a way that didn't sacrifice anything. Increased shot-making? Check. Rebounding help? Check. Versatile talent? Check.
Neither Caurso nor Hartenstein are All-Star level players, but you could make the argument that they are in the roles they serve. Both veterans pride themselves on the defensive end, which the Thunder ranked as one of the best in the league already last year. Caruso was a 40% 3-point shooter that replaces the non-shooting that Josh Giddey left, while Hartenstein will be a great help in improving the rebounding problem it could never figure out.
If Oklahoma City were to add Markannen, a lot has to change about the way it plays. A player of his stature is going to need a lot of touches and shots, so it would be forced to create room for him. It already has multiple players that are capable of averaging 20+ points per game and adding another one could leave the offense looking too crowded, even if it'd be supremely talented.
Not only will it require most of the assets it has built up over the last several years, but the Thunder will also have to give the forward a massive extension in unrestricted free agency next offseason. With all of the contracts set to be up for extension — most notably Jalen Williams and Holmgren — it could create some cap problems moving forward and force some talent away.
There's no question that Markkanen would make a splash with the Thunder, but with the position its in now, holding off on pulling the trigger might be in its best interest. The moves its already made could be considered a complete offseason in itself, so seeing how those could improve it before making any franchise-altering decisions could be wise.
