Why Nikola Topic’s Summer League Stretch is Exciting for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s Summer League certainly didn’t contain as many storylines as years past, but sometimes that’s a good thing. And in the Thunder’s case, coming off an NBA championship, that’s the best case scenario.
The one name that every Thunder fan has been glued to regarding Summer League, though, is Nikola Topic — Oklahoma City’s draft pick from a season ago that spent the year rehabbing with an injury. He has had to shake off the rust, but his summer stretch has given this Thunder team plenty to be excited about.
From game one, Topic had the highlight passes and heady defensive plays. He was also heavy on the turnovers and uncertain at times. Through his time on the court though, he has looked like a different player each game. He continues to improve and impress in new areas every night.
Topic’s best skill early on has been his ability to pick things up on the fly. His short term memory will fit in well with this Thunder group. He doesn’t let a turnover scare him from making another smart pass the next trip down the court. And the best part is that he has started to learn from his mistakes.
From Salt Lake City to Vegas, spanning just a week or so of game time, Topic clearly looks more and more comfortable on the court. Even in Oklahoma City’s last Summer League outing against the Nets, the improvement was clear from the start of the game to the first quarter — he has proven his ability to course correct quickly. Topic struggled for the majority of the first half, but looked like a completely different player as the game wore on.
His final stat line wasn’t indicative of his marked improvement throughout the game, but with his late-game heroics, he turned his night into an impressive one. Topic logged 18 points, six assists, and four rebounds, and Oklahoma City was a +17 with him on the floor. 10 of his 18 points came within the last five minutes of the game, as he took command and led the Thunder to a big victory.
His ability to initiate offense and the confidence he’s beginning to exude will be a valuable skillset for the Thunder. If this is only the beginning for Topic’s development, OKC has plenty to be excited about.