Will Any Team Step Up And Be a True Rival to Thunder?
The Oklahoma City Thunder showed complete dominance during last year’s NBA season. They had a regular season record of 68-14 and then, of course, went on to win the NBA Championship.
Out of all 29 other NBA teams, only two had a winning record last year against the Thunder. These teams being the Warriors and the Mavericks. However, the Thunder never had a healthy roster for any of their lost matchups to these teams.
Coming off a championship and with all of their key players healthy, will anyone be able to call themselves the Thunder’s rival this year?
Unlikely: Indiana Pacers
The first glance will be at the Thunder’s finals opponent, the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers took the Thunder to seven games before the Thunder ultimately won the championship, but this year's Pacers look a lot different than last year's.
After losing Myles Turner and with Tyrese Haliburton being out the whole season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the Pacers have little to no chance of competing for a title again. They still are matched up against the Thunder during NBA rivals week, but without two of their key players returning, it is unlikely the Pacers will be able to compete against the Thunder.
On The Rise: Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were the closest in terms of record to the Thunder in the West, and their new offseason additions add more fuel to the fire.
This offseason, the Rockets were a part of a trade that brought former Thunder player Kevin Durant to the Rockets. Even though he led them to a finals appearance, the city of Oklahoma City does not take lightly how Durant left for Golden State in 2016.
Not to mention, the former Thunder forward will have to witness his old team receive its championship rings on opening night of the 2025-2026 NBA season. With the skill the Rockets roster possesses and the added bad blood, the Rockets could make it their goal to rival the Thunder this coming season.
Proven Foe: Denver Nuggets
The only other team to take the Thunder to seven games in the playoffs was the Denver Nuggets. Led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have been contenders the last couple of years.
The Nuggets and Thunder last year split their regular-season series at two wins apiece, and with Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having battled for MVP the last two years, it seems like these two teams are always in competition.
With the caliber of player Jokic is and the play style Denver uses, they’ve been a tough matchup for the Thunder and could very well continue to be.