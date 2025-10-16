Will Chet Holmgren Be Ready When The Season Starts?
Oklahoma City only has one more preseason outing before it starts the regular season and its quest for a back-to-back title begins.
The Thunder have had multiple young players start making names for themselves, and have had stars show that they are ready to take on the spotlight this year as well. However, rising star Chet Holmgren has yet to see the floor this preseason.
Holmgren hasn't stepped on the hardwood, as he has suffered from right shoulder soreness that has kept him sidelined. The Thunder have taken Holmgren’s injury very seriously as they have already suffered blows to their roster, as they’ve lost Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic and Kenrich Williams for an extended period.
Holmgren has had a history of injury trouble as he missed the majority of last season with a pelvic fracture. This caused the young Thunder star to be limited in his progression for the 2024-25 season. However, this didn’t mean Holmgren didn’t produce numbers.
Last season, he averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Then, of course, Holmgren helped the Thunder win their first championship in franchise history. Holmgren is a part of the Thunder’s big three, accompanying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and as the youngest member of the trio, he’s expected to continue to make strides.
However, will Holmgren be able to make these strides early on with no warm-up for the season? The 7-foot-1 forward will be heavily relied on in the Thunder’s attempt at another championship run, especially with Sorber out for the whole season.
The Thunder have shown faith in Holmgren as they signed him to a five-year rookie max contract that keeps him in Oklahoma City through the 2030-31 season, and it's only a matter of time before the Thunder start to see this investment pay off.
Holmgren’s lengthy build makes him a nightmare for an opposing offense, and his passing and shooting abilities allow OKC to stretch the floor, opening shots up for everyone on the court.
Holmgren won’t be the only factor in his success, as he’s a part of one of the best teams in the league. The reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander makes everyone on the floor better and was a dominant duo with Holmgren when the two shared the court last season. Isaiah Hartenstein also allows Holmgren’s game to flourish as the two made themselves known as one of the most dominant frontcourts in the league last year.
Although he hasn’t stepped back onto the court quite yet, it would be foolish to say Holmgren won’t be ready for the moment when the time approaches.