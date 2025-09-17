Will OKC Thunder Have Competition for NBA’s Best Record?

Inside The Thunder

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The OKC Thunder saw an all-time season last year, cruising to 68 regular-season wins, as well as the 2024-25 NBA title.

They saw yet another MVP crowned in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, added another All-Star to their ranks in Jalen Williams, as well as numerous other individual and team awards en route to the best season in franchise history.

Most simply, the Thunder were the league’s best team last season.

Moving forward, though, things reset. Oklahoma City will be the team to beat, and plenty more will be coming for both the regular-season and postseason crown.

Below, we’ll look at a few teams who could challenge the Thunder for the NBA’s best record:

West: Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets

Alperen Sengun, Rocket
The Rockets and Nuggets were already two of the best teams in the league last season, but bolstered their roster even more this offseason.

Houston especially will be a foe for OKC, having added longtime superstar Kevin Durant, the perfect piece for their defensive-minded roster. Alperen Sengun continues to ascend in the league, Amen Thompson is a rising star and they have what is likely the deepest rotation in the NBA.

Denver didn’t add quite as much fire-power, but still managed to do so after taking OKC to seven games last year. They swapped Michael Porter Jr. for Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson, added veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. and re-signed a key piece of their former championship core in Bruce Brown.

East: Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell, Cavalier
The East has a trio of teams looking to make waves next season: Cleveland, New York and Orlando.

Both the Cavaliers and Knicks were two of the top teams last season, and while they didn’t majorly shake up their rosters in any way, continuity and added chemistry are sure to tighten things up. Last season, Cleveland finished just four wins behind the Thunder.

Orlando is likely the shiniest team in the league presently, still owning the top forward duo in the NBA in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, while selling the farm to acquire a perfect co-star piece in Desmond Bane from Memphis.

Honorable mentions: Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA can be an extremely hard league to predict, with teams making rapid leaps and taking drastic falls each year. While these honorable mention teams — the Hawks, Clippers and Timberwolves — might not currently be projected to be the league’s best, they have some of the makeup that could make them dark-horse picks.

The Hawks have added more talent in Kristaps Porzingis, and their young core of Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and more will have another year under their belt. The Clippers, while aged, have a highly proven core, and Minnesota continues to have the pieces necessary to be a contender.

