Young, Budding Stars Take Control for Thunder In Overtime Win

Tre Mann is becoming a mainstay in the Thunder’s successes.

When Gilgeous-Alexander missed a chunk of time prior to the All-Star break, Mann jumped into the starting lineup and helped propel the Thunder in the absence of their biggest star. In terms of rookies on the OKC roster, Mann is lost behind Giddey, but he’s quickly making a name for himself with countless scoring onslaught when he’s given the minutes to do so.

On Friday, Mann had yet another 20-plus point barrage tallying 22 points, second only to Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder. He shot an efficient 8-of-17 and 50% from 3-point-range.

Mann has now scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games including a 30 point onslaught on Valentines Day.

He is quickly becoming a prevalent piece of the OKC lineup and rotation, and when Dort and Giddey return, Mann’s role on the bench will be massive.