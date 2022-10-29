Young Thunder Again Relying on Defense

The second youngest team in NBA history, this year’s Oklahoma City Thunder squad, is again relying on its consistent and pesky defense to win games.

After getting off to an 0-3 start, Oklahoma City has now won back-to-back game, both over the Clippers. The Thunder held the opposition to 110 on Thursday, before tightening up and allowing just 94 points in the second game on Thursday.

After doing so for a span of games last season, the Thunder again rank inside the top ten in several defensive categories this year. And that’s exactly what head coach Mark Daigneault wants.

General manager Sam Presti and the rest of the Thunder organization have a clear path ahead both defensively and offensively: lean into position-less basketball by drafting lengthy, do-it-all players.

The clear advantage to this system defensively is size advantage, usually across the board, and the ability for all five players to switch interchangeably. And thus far, it’s worked.

Oklahoma City ranks fifth in steals so far this year, and 14th in blocks per game without a true center on the roster. They rank ninth in overall defensive efficiency, and pass the eye test as well.

Players like Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Ousmane Dieng and more provide lengthy wingspans that allow blocked shots and clogged passing lanes, and that’s without folding Chet Holmgren in yet.

Nearly every guard save for defensive stalwart Luguentz Dort is oversized as well, with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emphasizing defense much more in the early parts of the season. Through four games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ten steals, and a good amount of blocks as well.

Of course, Oklahoma City’s offense hasn’t been easy going thus far, but with improving young players and even more solid draft picks on the horizon, OKC’s defense is extremely promising moving forward.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.