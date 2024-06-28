Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Adds Exciting March Madness Star to Summer League Roster

Jack Gohlke will bring outside shooting abilities to the table for Oklahoma City’s summer league squad.

Ross Lovelace

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday night, RookieWire’s Cody Taylor reported that Oakland star Jack Gohlke has been inked to Oklahoma City’s summer league squad. His deal is non-guaranteed, as he will get a chance to show off his skills against some of the NBA’s most talented young players. 

The news comes after Gohlke went through a predraft workout with the Thunder. Ultimately, the sharp shooter went undrafted, but still found a home for the summer.

Gohlke is much older than other rookies entering the NBA after using all of his college eligibility. The 24-year old was one of college basketball’s best stories, as he led the Oakland Golden Grizzlies to an improbable win over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. In 36 games last season, the guard averaged 13.1 points on 37.9% shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He shot 37.6% from 3-point range on 10.1 attempts. Nearly every shot he took last season was a triple.

Against Kentucky, Oakland’s most memorable game of the season, he poured in 32 points on 10-of-20 from downtown. He took 37 3-pointers in two NCAA Tournament games and did not record a single shot inside the 3-point line.

Gohlke is a volume shooter that will bring intrigue and excitement to Oklahoma City’s summer league squad. If he gets hot and has a strong stretch, he might find a G League spot somewhere too. Shooting is at a premium in the NBA, and that’s what he does best. He’ll have a chance to show off his long range sniper and try to work his way onto a roster.

Oklahoma City's squad will likely be made up of players like Gohlke, signed for the summer league, and a collection of Thunder and Blue talent. The headliners could be Cason Wallace and Ousmane Dieng, but the roster has yet to be released.

