Chet Holmgren and Kevin Durant Collaborate on Nike Shoe Campaign Causing a Massive Stir
In their return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2020 NBA Bubble - hosting their first games since 2019 - the Thunder fanbase has created an interesting stir about the possibility of a controversial franchise legend returning.
It all started earlier this week when rookie big man Chet Holmgren was featured in a Nike advertisement for the new KD 17s. The commercial was narrated by Thunder franchise legend Kevin Durant.
While Durant is most known for his nine seasons with the Thunder franchise ending with a controversial decision to jump to the Bay area, he has also grown a deep relationship with the Thunder's rookie big man.
The two spent time in the summer working out together, Holmgren has been on Durant's Boardroom Podcast and most recently helping Durant launch his newest kicks.
Holmgren was asked on Wednesday about the newest commercial he is in - this time without his singing co-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - and his answer left many speculating.
“That came through a Nike partnership. Having a relationship between me & Kev too. I thought it was a cool collab and a good look for both of us. I don’t see it being the last thing we work on together down the road," Holmgren explained before Game 2 of the Thunder's first-round matchup with the Pelicans.
As fans hang on to every word, the final sentence was enough to send them into a frenzy with nothing else to do but twiddle their thumbs waiting for Game 2 to tip.
As the Suns find themselves down 2-0 in their first-round battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves, questions surround the aging rosters' future with limited future flexibility - could Holmgren be hinting at an on-court partnership?
While it technically is possible as these stars request trades at the drop of a hat and the Thunder sit on a pile of assets, do not take this quote to the bank.
It is 2024, these players are much more than basketball gladiators who live only to hop off planes and dunk a basketball. In the social media age, they have their own personal brands, business ventures and career paths after basketball.
While it is fun to envision a return from Durant coming out of the shadows to redeem his Independence Day Indictment, in all likelihood this quote was foreshadowing off-the-court partnerships.
