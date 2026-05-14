2026 NBA Draft Prospect Offers High Praise For OKC Thunder, Cason Wallace

The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner as the Oklahoma City Thunder have to balance preparing for the June festivities with being in the midst of an NBA Playoff run that sees the Bricktown Ballers as the favorites to repeat as NBA Champions.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the talk of the town in the NBA and that extends to the 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Houston freshman Kingston Flemings stepped to the podium to dish on his pre-draft process while shouting out multiple aspects of the Thunder organizations.

Perhaps the most insightful is Flemings' questions he has for orgnaizations during this pre-draft interview process and comparing teams to how the Thunder run things. Oklahoma City has long been cited as drafting people before players. A result that leads to a tight knit group and a championship roster.

"Yeah, definitely I have some questions. I ask what do you look for in a person when you draft them? Certain things like that. Because I think that is important to a team. You look at a team like OKC [Thunder] for example, you see everyone on that team they like playing with each other and they all have good personalities. I was wondering if they scout those players or if they happened to be like that. And I also asked teams what is one thing I need to get better at or be good at to come into the NBA and immedately be effective in that way," Flemings detailed.

This wasn't the only time the Oklahoma City Thunder came up during Flemings' NBA combine interview session. He also highlighted OKC Thunder defense ace Cason Wallace. Flemings grew up in Texas and remembers going to see Wallace play in high school as the now Thunder was dominating for Richardson High School.

"Cason Wallace. I remember me and my dad used to go to games, and he would tell me to watch Cason Wallace play when he was on Richardson. He's played with Rylan Griffen. He was playing against Keyonte George. I mean, he's a problem, and he's definitely one of the reasons OKC is so great. I mean, when you go to a team as stacked as OKC, you can't always show your offensive capabilities. But when you go out there, everyone has a job to do. And that's like that's exactly when I go to the NBA, I want to be like Cason Wallace. You know, any team I go to, if they need me to do that, I'm going to do what they need me to do. So definitely a role player like Cason Wallace," Flemings explained.

Wallace has been key for the Oklahoma City Thunder since stepping on the court in his rookie season, where the Thunder have never finished lower than the No. 1 seed in the NBA, in large part to his defensive prowess. This is a good, professional, role model for Flemings to have and could signal to NBA front offices that this Houston product is about all the right things.